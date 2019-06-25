Fuller, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Fuller, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died June 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fuller was the daughter of the late J.W. and Florence Lane Donaldson. Mrs. Fuller was also preceded in death by her brother, J.T. Donaldson.

She is survived by: Husband of 64 years – Browning Fuller; Children – Kay (Mike) Buck, Terry (Debbie) Fuller and Bruce (Tammy) Fuller; Grandchildren – Joshua Fuller, Jared (Becca) Fuller, Elizabeth Fuller, Amanda Fuller and Ashlyn Fuller; Great-grandchildren – John Browning Fuller and Samuel Heath Fuller.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. July 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Old Well Cemetery in Hickman County, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center Chapel Church of Christ Building Fund, 9500 Central Pike or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com