There will be a Celebration of Life for James “Sam” Flowers Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 6485 Pleasant Grove Road. All friends and family are invited to reminisce and share stories about this wonderful man. Dress casual, as this is not a church service. In lieu of flowers/donations, please send to charity of your choice or kindly make a donation to Pleasant Grove UMC.