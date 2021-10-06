FULLER, Teresa Harvey

Officer Teresa Harvey Fuller passed away on Sept. 30 at age 55.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jim Kubic, was Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Fairview Church (1660 Lee-ville Pike), Lebanon. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery. Deputies from Mounted Patrol served as Pallbearers: Allen Carver, Jeremy Hollis, Justin Reeves, Jonathan Daniel, Craig Anderson, and Brandon Cannon. Honorary Pallbearers: The Courthouse Security Detail of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Depart-ment, Marvin, David, and Don, her First Responder family in Wilson County, and her Rutland Elemen-tary family. Visitation was Monday at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and at Fairview Church.

Teresa Fuller was born in Anderson, Ind. to Georgia Ferguson Harvey and Jerry Harvey.

Officer Fuller is survived by her husband James W. Fuller, son Zachary Reeves, step-daughter Stepha-nie Reeves, grandchildren Anthony Reeves and Isabella Reeves, father Jerry Harvey, mother Georgia Davenport, twin sister Tamara Felts, brother Jerry Lee Harvey, her horses Playboy, Ruger, Charlie, and Stoney, and her faithful furry companions, Zeb Thomas, Darla Jean, Shelby, Penny Layne, Becky, and Peyton Manning. She is preceded in death by step-father Delmar Davenport and grandparents Fannie and Grady Harvey, Vella and Johnny Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Hickory Hill Rescue, PO Box 1454, Mt. Juliet TN 37122 or http://Hickoryhillfarmtn.org/donate.

