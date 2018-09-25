Fullhart, Phillip Wayne

Phillip Wayne Fullhart, age 54 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 20, 2018. Phil was manager, instructor and choreographer at World Champion Productions Dance Studio. He loved music and he loved to perform. Phil was a great cook and a Miami Dolphins fan. He was a member of Life Church. Phil was preceded in death by an infant son, Phillip Dexter Fullhart.

He is survived by: Wife – Kathrine Fullhart; Parents – Phil and Mary Fullhart; Sons – Joshua Fullhart, Lucas Fullhart and Jeremy Gallagher; Daughters – Sabrina Fullhart, Faith Fullhart and Amanda Fullhart; Sisters – Rhonda Watson, Debbie Watson and Katrinka Anderson.

A funeral service was held Sept. 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com