Gaetan, Marie Lirienne

Marie Lirienne Gaetan, age 92 of Antioch, died Feb.ruary 15, 2020. Mrs. Gaetan was the daughter of the late Monety Gaetan and Alcina Ausias Gaetan. Mrs. Gaetan was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ledane Nestor, Netoit Nestor, Alcius Nestor and Tyle Nestor, and her grandchildren, Myrflin Bazne and Dickenson Mondesir.

She is survived by: Children – Nicole Mondesir, Jocelyne Lestor, Germain (Marie Bertha) Bazile, Rene Bazile, Annette Bazile and Wert (Paula) Bazile; Grandchildren – Myrlene Berquin, Wendy King, Fritzline Louijuste, Sherline Jean Rene, Joan Prosper, Slyms Bazile, Jeffrey Bazile, Christopher Bazile, Gertha Bazile, Djouby Bazile, Kimberly Bazile, Rodney Bazile, Jerry Bazile, Tania Bazile, Daphne Bazile, Karl Bazile and Gregory Bazile; Many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grace United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com