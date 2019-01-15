Gaines, James Anthony

James Anthony “Tony” Gaines, age 61 of Mt. Juliet, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 12 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

In addition to his parents Jim and Billie Gaines, he is survived by loving wife of 40 years, Vicki Sizemore Gaines; children, Christy (Garrick) Gaines Odom and Grant (Laura Braswell) Gaines; grandchildren, Gaines Odom, Will Odom, Ella Jo Odom, and Ava Gaines; brother, Rusty Gaines; nieces, Jackie Sizemore and Erica Sizemore-Moreira.

A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 12 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Providence United Methodist Church: 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.