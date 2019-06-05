Gallaher, Thomas Jewell

Dr. Thomas Jewell Gallaher, 95 of Lebanon, passed away at his home on June 2, 2019. Thomas was born in Adams, TN on June 25, 1923, the son of Gertrude Arms and William Thomas Gallaher.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jean Gray Gallaher, his sister Agnes Gallaher Mayes, his sons-in-law John Wymer and Larry Fulton. He is survived by his children Bill (Emmie) Gallaher; Tom Gallaher Jr.; Debra Wymer; Donna (Bob) Hamilton, Diana Gallaher, John Gallaher. He is survived by grandchildren Kevin (Alyson) Gallaher, April (Conway) Ella, Matthew Gallaher, Michael Miller, Patrick Gallaher, Preston (Angela) Gallaher, Paty Hamilton, Rob (Mary) Hamilton, Jimmy (Brandi) Wymer, Elizabeth (Hunter) Jenkins, Jack Wymer, Grace Gallaher, Anna Belle Gallaher, and Lofton Gallaher and 12 great-grandchildren. Thomas is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday June 5, and Thursday from 10-10:50 a.m. in the Bryant Chapel, First United Methodist Church, West Entrance in Lebanon. Memorial service 11 a.m. June 6 at First United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.