Gallione, Mary

Mary Gallione, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, John Gallione; parents, Joseph and Rose Montefalco; brother-in-law, Joseph Gallo; and cousins, Stella and Joseph Pascolla. She is survived by sons, Victor (Cathy), Joseph (Pamela), John (Karen), Mario (Mellonee) and Frank (Michele) Gallione; brother, Frank (Rose) Montefalco, sister, Emily (Hank) Sarnecke; grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Michelle, John Michael, Jaqueline, John David, Arielle, Aubrey, Maria (Harrison), Michael, Marcella, Danielle (Ian), Alexa and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Collin, Jocelyn, Madelynn and Robert; sister-in-law, Angie Gallo; nieces and nephews, Joseph, Phillip, Victor, Cathy, Joseph and Linda.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Streamwood, Illinois. Entombment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Streamwood.

