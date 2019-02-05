Garcia, Jesus M. “Jesse”

Jesse Garcia passed away Jan. 31, 2019, at age 78. An inurnment service will be scheduled at a later date.

He is survived by wife Elva Garcia; children: Jesse (Karen) Garcia Jr., Alex (Diane) Garcia, David (Donna) Garcia, and Brenda (Doug) Webster; grandchildren: Joseph, Dewayne, Lacey, Shara, Danielle, Alex, Katie, Grace, Josh, Jade, and Allie; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters. He is preceded in death by son Robert “Bobby” Garcia, granddaughter Paige Garcia, parents, three brothers, and one sister.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Joseph’s office, and nurses Karen and Lori. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.