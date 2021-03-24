GARDNER, Helen Marvine

Helen Marvine Gardner, 85, Nashville died March 16.

Marvine was a born in Carthage and was the daughter of the late, Lester D. McCall and Avo Rebecca Cook McCall. She was a member of The Fellowship Church at Two Rivers and retired from the Methodist Publishing House. Marvine was an artist and enjoyed ballroom dancing.

She is survived by: son Gary Gardner; sisters Peggy Fiato, Jeanette Spallone, Faye McCall and Kathy Dunham; granddaughter, Lauren Hosper; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Friday, March 19 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.