Garner, Davis Eugene

Davis Garner passed away March 5, 2020, at age 71. A funeral service was held March 10 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Garner is survived by wife of 14 years Joanne Gentry Garner; son Dwayne (Letrenia) Garner; father-in-law Tony Duke; sister Faye (Jim) Brinley; grandchildren Corey, Courtney, Carrie, Caleigh, Cassie, and Cammie Garner; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Frank Garner and Carrie Garner McKinley, brother Richard Garner, stepfather James McKinley, as well as mother-in-law Wilma Gentry Duke.

