Garvin, James Albert Sr.

James Garvin, Sr., of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at age 84. Following a service conducted by Dr. Michael Christian, Mr. Garvin was laid to rest Dec. 23 in Hillview Cemetery in Alexandria, Tenn.
Mr. Garvin was born July 30, 1933 in Nashville. He retired from Nashville Electric Service, where he worked as a lineman and shop foreman, after 33 years. He loved duck hunting, living on the lake, and enjoying family and friends. He leaves them with many wonderful memories.
Mr. Garvin is survived by spouse Joyce Christian Garvin, two sons, James (TaJuana) Garvin Jr. and Jimmy Garvin, granddaughter Brianna Garvin, grandson Tyler Garvin, and sister Janie (Dorris) Walker. He is preceded in death by parents Price and Lillie Boner Garvin.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.