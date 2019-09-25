Gary Keith resigns from Wilson County Commission

Wilson County Commissioner for District 17, Gary Keith, announced last week his decision to resign effective immediately after the Sept. 16 commission meeting.

“This decision does not come easily,” he wrote in a statement to his fellow commissioners. “However, the time has come for me to step down and allow someone else to lead.”

He said that in his 14 years of serving District 17, he is proud of the improvements he and other commissioners have accomplished for the county such as infrastructure, employee pay, jail expansion and more.

Throughout his tenure, Keith has also served as the Chair of the Budget, Public Works and Judicial Committees.

“I thank you for your trust and faith in me and I hope I have exceeded your expectations,” he said. “I wish you all the best as you continue to serve our great county.”

State law requires the County Commission to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 120 days unless, during that time, there is a general election scheduled in the county and there is enough time for a vacancy to be placed on the ballot. This appointment would be effective until the next general election on Aug. 6, 2020.