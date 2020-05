Gateley, Sherry

Sherry Gateley, age 64 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away May 13, 2020. A funeral service was held May 17 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by children, Jason (Rebecca) Cruise, Bobby (Heather) McAtee, Michael (Kate) Gateley, Sarina (Chris) Rogers, and Justin (Bianca) Gateley; grandchildren, Victor Cruise, Madeline Cruise, Ariel McAtee, Bryant McAtee, Noah Gateley, Dalilah Gateley, Henry Farley, Jamen Dailey, Courtlynd Dailey, Dyllan Gateley, Brayden Gateley, Dominac Gateley, and Kieren Gateley; sisters, Betty Jean Dillard and Shelia Brogdon; best friend, Ann (Peter) Cool. She was preceded in death by parents, James Robert and Marie Martin Dillard; husband, William Thomas Gateley.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.