Gatlin, Billy Joe

Billy Joe Gatlin, age 85 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Morton’s Gap, Kentucky, died April 8, 2020. Mr. Gatlin was the son of the late William Junior and Mary Rose Scott Gatlin. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Marilou Gatlin, and step-brother, Lairy Nofsinger.

He is survived by: Wife of 66 years – Ann Gatlin; Children – Paula Gatlin, Greg (Paula) Gatlin, Alan (Stephanie) Gatlin and Steve Gatlin; Sister – Sylvia Moore; 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Madisonville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Samaritanspurse.org or PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

