Gatlin, Martha Ann

Martha Ann Gatlin, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

She is survived by children, Sharon Gatlin, Thomas Gatlin, Susan Gatlin, Johnny (Julie) Gatlin, Connie (David) Akins, and David (Marie) Gatlin; grandchildren, Jeff, John, Tommie Kay, Greg, Amy, Rachael, Dillon, Ashley, Collin, Hayley, Christina, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Sydney, Haylee, Conner, Liam, Barrett, Max, Berkley, and Myles. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Milton Gatlin, Jr.; parents, John and Earlene Kirby Stanford.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.