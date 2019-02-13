Ghee, Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne Ghee, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Grady Ghee and Margaret Louise Joines Ghee.

He is survived by: Wife of 22 years – Julia Ghee; Children – Jenny Williams, Joey (Ann) Irwin, Jessie Irwin, Jonathan (Tammy) Ghee, Chris Ghee and Lauren Ghee; Grandchildren – Jenna Williams, Peyton and Patrick Ghee and Hayden, Ellie and Bentley Irwin; Beloved pets – Iggy, Gizmo and Gracie.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com