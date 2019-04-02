Gibb, Ernestine Roma “Romy”

Romy Gibb passed away on March 28, 2019 at age 80. No public services scheduled at this time. Mrs. Gibb is survived by children Charles (Joyce) Goodman, Lisa Gayle Goodman (Kyle) Draper, Gabrielle Gibb (Allen) Allums, and Jacob (Stacy) Gibb; grandchildren Josh Goodman, Christopher Allums, Jacob Allums, Sara Beth Allums, Jacob Gibb, and Jackson Gibb; and brother Claude (Sandy) Dishmon of Haymarket VA. She is preceded in death by first husband Charles Joyce Goodman, second husband Steven Mathias Gibb, and third husband Thomas Turner, father Jacob Henry Kinman, and mother Bessie Bell Arnold Kinman. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.