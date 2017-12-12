David Gibbs passed away on December 7, 2017 at age 72. The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Tom Henry, was 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, Tenn., on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by wife Diane Hall Gibbs; children Jason (Heather) Gibbs, Nathan (Melissa) Gibbs, David F. (Deanna) Gibbs Jr., and Lisa (Todd) Creek; grandchildren Mitchell Gibbs, Ashley (Austin) Ing, Austin Hooven, Isabelle Gibbs, Knox Gibbs, Foster Gibbs, and Charlotte Gibbs; and siblings Elton Self and Ethelda Hillsman. He is preceded in death by parents Avis Bailey and Ernest Gibbs.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
