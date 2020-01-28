Gibbs, Patricia

Patricia A. “Patsy” Gibbs, age 67 of Dowelltown, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital ER. In addition to her parents, Howard Lesley and Nathallia Graves Bradshaw, she was preceded in death by a brother, Royce Bradshaw; sister, Carolyn Bradshaw; great-grandson, William Pack; niece, Christina Bradshaw; husband, Danny Gibbs.

She is survived by her children, Melissa (Terry) Hicks, Michelle Anderson and Charles Pack, Becky Gibbs and Frog England, Daniel Gibbs and Carol Tipton; grandchildren, Carl Cantrell, Shea Hicks, Tiffany Anderson, Josh Anderson, Nathan Pack, Hope Thomas, and Chris Gibbs; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Lawrence; brother, Jimmy Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Jan. 28 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, and burial followed at Hale Cemetery at Pea Ridge. The family ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to DeKalb Funeral Chapel to help with funeral expenses.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.