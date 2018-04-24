Gibson, Tericia, Charlene “Swanky”

Tericia Charlene “Swanky” Gibson, age 71 of Antioch, passed away on April 23, 2018.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time.
She is survived by children, Timothy Rae Parsons, Deborah Jean Parsons, and Travis Lance Parsons; grandchildren, Kyle, Courtney, Sharly, Shelby, Hannah, Haley, and Nevaeh; great-grandchildren, Rylynn, Lily, Justice, Kaylee, Aiden, and Alexx; siblings, Ray Neff, Sue Bee, Regina Eubanks, Cheryl Holt, Dennis Neff, Mark Neff, and Ted Neff. She is preceded in death by sons, Curtis Dean Parsons and Robert Mikel Gibson; parents, Gilbert and Jessie Berrier Neff.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
