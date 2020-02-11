Gifford, Gladys Ailene

Gladys Ailene Gifford, age 92 of Spring Hill, TN, died Feb. 6, 2020. Mrs. Gifford was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Garrett Gifford.

She is survived by: Sister-in-law June Steffey; Sisters; Several nieces.

Funeral services were held Feb. 11 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment was at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

