Gilewicz, Andrew “Ted” Edward Jr.

March 28, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Ted Gilewicz passed away on March 23, 2018 at age 48. A memorial service was held March 26 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Mr. Gilewicz served in the United States Army. He worked as a Solutions Architect for Presidio.  He is survived by children Andrew Joseph Gilewicz, Jordain Elizabeth Gilewicz, Dean Sutherland, and Alyssa Sutherland; life partner Michelle Sutherland; mother Barbara Ellen Vorndran Gilewicz; and sisters Alicia Ellen Gilewicz Beck and Alexa Elizabeth Gilewicz Barger. He is preceded in death by father Andrew Edward Gilewicz.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

