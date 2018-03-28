Gilewicz, Andrew “Ted” Edward Jr.

Ted Gilewicz passed away on March 23, 2018 at age 48. A memorial service was held March 26 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Mr. Gilewicz served in the United States Army. He worked as a Solutions Architect for Presidio. He is survived by children Andrew Joseph Gilewicz, Jordain Elizabeth Gilewicz, Dean Sutherland, and Alyssa Sutherland; life partner Michelle Sutherland; mother Barbara Ellen Vorndran Gilewicz; and sisters Alicia Ellen Gilewicz Beck and Alexa Elizabeth Gilewicz Barger. He is preceded in death by father Andrew Edward Gilewicz.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.