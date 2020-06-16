Gill, Keith Blaine

Keith Blaine “Hobo” Gill, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died June 9, 2020. Keith grew up in Donelson, TN, and was a 1974 graduate of McGavock High School. Keith began his career with UPS by washing package cars at the Murfreesboro Center. He later had a package route and was eventually promoted to management in the 1980’s and worked in the district, region and corporate headquarters in Atlanta. He also was a DTS instructor in Chicago. Keith retired from UPS with 38 years of service. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Al Menah Shrine Temple, a volunteer for the USO and the Wilson County Fair and an avid motorcycle rider.

Keith was the son of the late George Connie and Elizabeth Ann Petrie Gill. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Gill and his niece, Ashley Gill.

He is survived by: Wife – Renee Gentry Gill; Daughters – Whitney (Jason) Sparks and Hayley (Steve Jones) Shelton; Brothers – Bruce (Sue) Gill, Jeffrey (Kathy) Gill and Brent (Patti) Gill; Grandchildren – Alice Jones, Lincoln Sparks and Garrard Sparks; Uncle – Dr. Dennis Petrie; Many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held June 14, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to USO, PO Box 1121, Ft. Campbell, KY 4223 or at www.uso.org/donate/Nashville.

