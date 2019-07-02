Gillespie, Samuel Robert

Samuel Robert Gillespie , age 74 of Mt. Juliet, died June 25, 2019. Mr. Gillespie was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Dennie Pruitt Gillespie, and half-brother, Billy Merritt.

He is survived by: Loving wife – Gail Gillespie; Daughter – Elecia Gillespie (Ray) Adcock; Son – Kendall (Amanda) Gillespie; Grandchildren – Morgan Adcock, age 22, Mason Adcock, age 18, Braden Gillespie, age 11, and Ridge Gillespie, age 8.

A Celebration of Life service was held June 29 at Cookeville Freewill Baptist Church, and entombment followed at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Cookeville. Flowers welcome, or memorials may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663.