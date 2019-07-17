Gladeville Middle set to open for new school year

Wilson County Schools opened its newest school in the district on Sunday, July 14, by hosting a ceremonial ribbon cut. It served as the official signal that Gladeville Middle is ready to go for the 2019-2020 school year.

The community response to Sunday’s ribbon cut was tremendous with nearly 2,500 attending.

Funding for the $46 million Gladeville Middle School project was approved by the Wilson County Commission in late 2016. Groundbreaking for the school started in August of 2017.

“I think the evidence is here to see how much our county invests in our children,” said Gladeville Middle Principal Bethany Wilson.

With GMS construction now complete, Wilson County unveils a state-of-the-art middle school that can hold up to 1,500 students. The enrollment for the upcoming school year is approximately 860.

The new building provides many significant advantages for students and staff.

“When you look at the facility here, we have state-of-the-art technology in every classroom with our digital touch screen displays,” said Wilson. “We have Chromebooks for every student. We are truly preparing our students for the jobs of the future. It wasn’t necessarily like it was when I went to school, now our kids are going to be able to seamlessly share work across platforms and work in their group settings both at home and at school. I know parents and students must have been very excited today when they got to look at all that.”

Prior to the construction of Gladeville Middle, the last middle school built in Wilson County was Mt. Juliet Junior High, now West Wilson Middle School, in 1976.

“I’ve been in education for nearly 40 years and anytime you have an opportunity to open a brand new school and one of this magnitude, this a very large comprehensive middle school, it’s an opportunity that many educators may never see if their lifetime,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. “It’s more than an opportunity for the community but it’s also an opportunity for the educators really to perfect their own craft.”

With Sunday’s very large attendance for the ribbon cutting, community leaders and district administrators were extremely encouraged by the response and overwhelming support.

“Something unique about Wilson County is that you’ve got very distinct communities and Gladeville being one of them,” said Wright. “You’ve heard the reference, ‘Welcome To The Glade.’ This is the foundation and cornerstone to this community when you look at Gladeville Elementary down the street and now a middle school.”

“I’m surrounded by absolutely the best team,” said Principal Wilson. “Six of us have been in operation since January with a few more team members joining us the last few weeks. And so due to their hard work and diligence and reminding me of things that we don’t need to forget, I think we are able to say today, ‘mission accomplished’ as we are ready to start school in just a few weeks.”