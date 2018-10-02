Glaskox, Willard Wallace

Willard Wallace Glaskox, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 30, 2018. Mr. Glaskox was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Albert L. and Clydia Davis Glaskox. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, A.L. Glaskox, John Glaskox, Sidney Glaskox, Iva Lee Glaskox and Wanda Glaskox.

He is survived by: Wife of 59 years – Bonnie Glaskox; Sons – Clay (Nancy) Glaskox, Ken (Teresa) Glaskox and Greg Glaskox; Brothers – Calvin (Marsha) Glaskox and Dan (Debbie) Glaskox; Sister – Kathleen (Mike) Riley; Grandchildren – Brandon, Brittany, Erika, Blake, Amber, Jason, Lynsey, Shelby and Haley; Step-grandchild – Burt; Great-grandchildren – Tommy, Madison, Jordan, Chloe and Monroe; Step-great-grandchildren – Audrey, Scarlett and Daniel.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com