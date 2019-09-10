Gleaves, Brenda Faye

Brenda Faye Gleaves, age 71 of Hermitage, died Sept. 3, 2019. Mrs. Gleaves was the daughter of the late John Carmack Hunter, Sr. and Lee Isla Eakes Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Scott Gleaves, and her siblings, John Carmack Hunter, Jr., Helen Leonard, Sparky Hunter, Kate McDaniel and Jean Pope.

She is survived by: Husband of 50 years – Paul Larry Gleaves; Daughter – Jennifer Lee Gleaves; Brother – Lonnie (Charlene) Hunter; Several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Sept. 6 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

