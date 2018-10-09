Glover, Sheila Ann

Sheila Glover passed away on Oct. 8, 2018, at age 67. A funeral service was held Oct. 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

She is survived by husband William Glover II, children William (Vicki) Glover, Jennifer (Todd) Elliott, and Robert Glover, grandchildren Gregory, Wesley, and Zachary Elliott, Caitlin Glover and Bryson Glover, siblings Robert “Bobby” Wade, Frances Poston, and Linda Bellamy, numerous nieces and nephews and all those that called her “Nana.” She is preceded in death by parents V.F. and Mildred Wade, brothers Fred Wade, Michael Wade, and Tony Wade, and sister Polly Martin.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in her name to Sherry’s Run (PO Box 98, Lebanon TN 37088). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.