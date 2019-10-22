Gnann, Jason “Wade”

Jason “Wade” Gnann, 44 years old, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 18 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

In addition to his parents Howard and Gail Gnann, he leaves behind loving wife, Deserea Gnann; children, Emma, Kellen and Ellsie; siblings, Lance (Angel) Gnann and Sara Reno; paternal grandmother, Helen Gnann; in-laws, Teresa and Victor Angel; sisters-in-laws, Ashley Irwin and Victoria Angel; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many close friends also survive. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, BT and Monteen Maulden; paternal grandfather, Bowers Gnann; father-in-law, Keith Irwin; and grandmother-in-law, Janice Irwin.

