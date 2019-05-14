Godfrey, William

William “Bill” Godfrey, age 71 of Nashville, died May 7, 2019. Bill was the son of the late Winford and Addie Mae Olds.

He is survived by: Wife of 27 years – Linda Hall Godfrey; Children – Kevin Haddock, Debra Lanham and Kevin Lynch; Grandchildren – William Lanham, Alexis Ma and Haley Haddock.

A funeral service was held May 11 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

