Goins, Sr., Robert Harold

Robert Harold Goins Sr., age 82 of Donelson, Tenn., died May 25, 2018. Mr. Goins was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. Mr. Goins was the son of the late Sammie Lee and Ollie May Miller Goins. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Harold “Bobby” Goins, Jr. and nine siblings.
He is survived by: Wife of 62 years – Annette Goins; Sons – Timothy (Renee) Goins, Darryl (Becky) Goins, Sr. and Barry Goins; Daughter-in-law – Mrs. Bobby (Sherri) Goins; two Brothers and five Sisters; Grandchildren – Mandy Goins, True Goins, DeAnna Branden, T.J. Goins, Matt Goins, Devin Goins, Megan Goins, Ashley Comer, Melinda Heady and Darryl Goins, Jr.; 21 Great-grandchildren and one Great-great grandchild.
A funeral service was conducted May 30 at Center Chapel Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial park.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or to Avalon Hospice, 2525 Perimeter Place, #105, Nashville, TN 37214.
The family would also like to especially thank Avalon Hospice nurses, Michael and Katrina for the special care that they gave to Mr. Goins.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
