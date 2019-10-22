Goldberg, Dr. Morton A.

Dr. Morton Goldberg passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at age 77. Funeral services were held Oct. 23 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee.

Dr. Goldberg is survived by daughter Suzanna Eads, brother Richard Goldberg, grandchild Hannah Eads, Suzanna’s mother Natalie Eperson, and five nieces. He is preceded in death by parents Samuel Joseph and Rita Finkelstein Goldberg and sister Ronny Wittenberg. Memorial Donations: the charity of one’s choice and/or any organization to help fight Diabetes, in Dr. Goldberg’s name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.