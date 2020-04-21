Golding, Kevin Michael

Kevin Michael Golding, age 63 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 16, 2020, from complications of liver cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 25 years, Patricia “Patty” Golding; mother, Theresa Golding Sullivan; siblings, Ken (Connie) Golding, Rob (Val) Golding, and Kathy (Vince) Pawlicki; nieces and nephews, Hannah (Austin) Anderson, Jordan Pawlicki, Linnsey (Brad) Klooster, Nathan (Erica) Golding, Taylor (Ellie) Golding, Brandon (Ashley) Jaskolski, Aron (Samantha) Jaskolski, and Malori (Noah) Grulke; sister-in-law, Mary Baker; nephew-in-law, Paul Joseph Clark; niece-in-law, Laurel (Frank) Harrison.

He was preceded in death by father, Ralph James Golding; mother-in-law, Theresa Ann Clark; sister-in-law, Jeanne Clark; aunt-in-law, Isabel Clark; and several beloved aunts and uncles.

The family will hold a Private Funeral Service at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and a Private Burial will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service in Petoskey will be held this summer for his beloved friends and relatives in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, please send a donation of any size to support his beloved church family at Joy Church International at: PO Box 247, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121; or to his favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, in his honor, to PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.