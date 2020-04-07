Goodall, George Michael

George Michael “Mike” Goodall, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, died March 30, 2020. Mike was preceded in death by his father George Van Buren Goodall and his infant son, Thomas Anthony Goodall.

He is survived by: Wife of 40 years – Donna Rice Goodall; Mother – Mary Hackney Goodall; Children – Van (Kaci) Goodall and Whitney (Steven) Whitehouse; Grandchildren – Will and Mary Anne Goodall and Tatum and Cash Whitehouse; Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Out of care and concern for the health of others, funeral services will be private. However, a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com