Goodall Sr., John Michael

John Michael “Mike” Goodall, Sr., age 77 of Old Hickory, died Feb. 12, 2019. Mr. Goodall was the son of the late John Thomas and Thelma Ailene Crick Goodall. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Margrete Ann Reisig Goodall; daughter, Kellye Goodall Burgess; and sisters, Velda Barnwell and Evelyn Banks.

He is survived by: Children – Stephen Goodall and Johnny (Ann) Goodall, Jr. and Debbie Simmons; Sister – Cindy (Ray) Birdsong; 11 Granddaughters and 3 Grandsons; 22 Great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life service from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 308 Brookview Court, Old Hickory, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com