GOODMAN, Charles E.

Charles E. Goodman, AKA “Papa G,” “Uncle Charlie,” and his favorite title “PawPaw”, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, age 81.

He was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Tullahoma and raised with his two sisters, Betty Sue (Hugh) and Dorothy, by his grandfather until his death, when he was adopted by Roy and Eula Goodman. They brought Charles back to their farm in Mt. Juliet, where he gained another sister, Hilda.

Charles graduated from Mt. Juliet High School class of 1959, and went on to join the US Army. He was stationed in Hanau, Germany through the early 1960s and received medals for his service during the Cold War. After that he returned to Mt. Juliet and became the first police captain for the Mt. Juliet Po-lice Department in 1974. Then he met Bobbie, the love of his life. She came with daughters, Carol Bates (Skip) and Carla Strickland, and he loved them as his own from day one. They became a happy family in 1978.

In his spare time, he loved carpentry, scuba diving, and bass fishing. He could play just about every in-strument but enjoyed pickin’ and grinnin’ his banjo and guitar the most. He was a master plumber and a member of the Plumber Pipefitter Local. He owned and operated Goodman Plumbing company from 1985-2015, when he retired. During his retirement, if he wasn’t taking Bobbie out for lunch to Cracker Barrel, he spent most of his time just being a Pawpaw. He loved to be surrounded by his family and grandchildren, Brittany Brown (Jim), Winnie and Jameson. Above all, He loved his Jesus! He was the biggest witness for the Lord! Charles and family have been members of First Baptist Church of Mt. Ju-liet for decades. He was a GOOD MAN. He will be missed tremendously. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The Funeral Service was Monday, Jan. 31 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment followed the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

