Goodwin, Jeremy Brandon

Jeremy Brandon Goodwin, age 35 of Mt. Juliet, died April 24, 2019. Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Taft and Hazel Hauskin, and his paternal grandmother, Susie Marie Hill. He is survived by: Wife of 10 years – Joy Goodwin; Sons – Jack Goodwin and Jacob Goodwin; Parents – Billy and Carolyn Goodwin.

A funeral service was held April 28 at Providence United Methodist Church, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

