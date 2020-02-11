Goolsby, Clarence Wade

Wade Goolsby passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at age 82. A funeral service was held Feb. 11 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Goolsby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Goolsby; children: Steven (Kim) Goolsby, Bettye Ann (Jeff) Burton, Brenda (Tom) Askins, and Deanie Goolsby White; grandchildren: Joshua Goolsby, Justin (Denise) Goolsby, Jessica (Caleb Ledbetter) Goolsby, Deanna Ledbetter, Amy Davis, Dusty Burton, Becky (Jacob) Harris, Corey (Jayme) Potter, Katie Potter, and Jaden Potter; 11 great-grandkids; sister: Betty Ruth Goolsby Roark; and a boatload of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents William and Eliza Skimmiehorn Goolsby, and brothers Zina, Lloyd, Ernest, Fred, Harold, Bradley, Leonard, Billy, and Roy Goolsby.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607, 855.401.4897). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.