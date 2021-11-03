GOOLSBY, Donna Brown

Donna Brown Goolsby, 53, Antioch passed away Oct. 24. Donna graduated from Antioch High School in 1986 and worked for Comcast in Customer Service for 26 years. She loved life, her family and everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by father, Wayne Brown; mother, Wanda Exum; brother, Gerald Wayne Brown; grandparents, Virgil & Irene Baucom; and grandmother, Etna Mae Brown. Survived by brother, Jeff (Mary) Brown; sisters, Gail (Jim) Bonds and Sherry Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral service were Oct. 31 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Friday, Oct. 29, Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sun-day.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.