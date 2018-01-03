Gorman, John Joseph, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 24, 2017. Mr. Gorman was a CASA volunteer for seven years and enjoyed dancing with his wife, Sally. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Anne Gorman.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sally Gorman; brother, Dennis (Joyce) Gorman; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Carl) Walker and Wendy (Robert) Beecken; brother-in-law, Roger (Sandie) Ahrens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following a service, Mr. Gorman was interred at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
