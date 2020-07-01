Gov. Bill Lee extends State of Emergency

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed Executive Order No. 50 to extend the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to Aug. 29, 2020.

The order allows the continued suspension of various laws and regulations and other measures in these orders to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings, and protecting vulnerable populations.

Executive Order No.50 extends the provisions that urge Tennesseans to stay at home where possible, follow health guidelines and maintain social distancing. It also limits social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, but does not include places of worship, weddings, funerals and related events.

Gov. Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 51 and 52 which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, respectively, to Aug. 29, 2020.

The entirety of each order can be found on the state’s website at www.tn.gov/governor/.