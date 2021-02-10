Grades 6-12 returning to full time

Grades 6-12 are heading back to the classroom over the next few weeks.

Wilson County Schools announced that grades 6-12 will begin a phase in approach to full time traditional learning later this month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, students in grade 6-8 will return to full time. Grades 9-12 will return the following Monday, Feb. 22.

The return will be the first time in nearly a year that middle and high school students will be in class full time. That will also make the schools more populated, which will make social distancing hard to maintain.

“Masks are going to be very important,” said Director of Schools Donna Wright in a video interview Friday.

Wright said that every class will have a seating chart, and the student will stay in that seat for the rest of the year.

“The seating charts will help us if we have illness, if we have an outbreak,” said Wright.

Wright said she realizes that will give some parents pause about going back to full time if they preferred hybrid.

“We have gotten out of the routine of school,” said Wright.

The hybrid has worked well for us, but there has been a loss.”

In addition to the return to class, Wilson County Schools announced that the first Monday of each month for the rest of the school year will be district wide asynchronous learning days for all grades Pre-K through 12. Students will not report to school those days, but teachers will be in contact with students on what the learning expectations are.

The days will be March 1, April 5 and May 3. The days do not effect the Virtual Learning Program schedule.