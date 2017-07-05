News Ticker

Grand Fourth of July Celebration in Providence

Mt. Juliet’s fireworks were held at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, from the field between Academy Sports and Culver’s restaurant. Local nursery owner, Tom Needham produced and funded the show for Mt. Juliet residents to enjoy. Everyone had a great night with live music, a 30-foot video game trailer featuring popular gaming systems with five high-definition television screens, inflatables, face painting and of course, the fireworks show. Mt. Juliet Police and Fire crews were on scene to ensure that everything ran smoothly.

