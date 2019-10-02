Granville prepares for fall celebration

Historic Granville has been called Mayberry for many years and during October, the 2019 Scarecrow Festival will bring Granville to life as “A Mayberry Town.” As visitors turn on Clover Street, they will see Mayer Lake, which is the Cordell Hull Lake. As they go down memory lane, they will approach and see all the Granville buildings becoming Mayberry businesses and homes.

Visitors will see Walker Drug Store, Weaver Department Store, Mayberry Courthouse, Mrs. Mendlebrights Boarding House, Mayberry Hotel, Mayberry Post Office, Floyd’s Barber Shop, Mayberry Theater, Bluebird Diner, Emmett’s Fix It Shop, Mayberry Union High School, Sheriff Taylor Home, Helen Crump’s, House, Mayberry Church, The Rimshaw House, Wally’s Filing Station.

The Sutton Homestead will be set up like Andy Taylor’s home and will be available to tour. Visitors will receive a guide when they begin the tour at Sutton General Store that tells about each location and a second guide as they get the $5 admission ticket to Andy Taylor’s home, Pioneer Village and Antique Car Museums, all of which are guided tours.

At each location, you will see Mayberry’s Scarecrow Characters in front of and inside buildings. This festival has become Tennessee’s largest scarecrow festival with over 100 real looking scarecrows and over 300 traditional scarecrows.

The festival features “The Wizard of Oz” village, children characters, historical characters, “I Love Lucy” characters and many more of the times past. The town is celebrating the 1960s and visitors will see recreations of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Carol Burnett.

The festival will run from Oct. 2-26 and be open Wednesday through Friday 12-3 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m. Visitors can have lunch at Sutton General Store each day as well as visit museums, the shops of Granville and more. Granville will also be having an Old Time Craftsmen Festival during October each day that they are open with live demonstrations and items for sale.

The Granville Fall Celebration will be on Oct. 5 and have a Grand Celebration entitled “Memories of the 1960s in a Mayberry Town.” The event will also feature Jazz on the Cumberland, Quilt Festival, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, craft booths, musical Stage featuring 1960s music, clogging, gospel, choirs, Ralph Maddux Motorcycle Show, veterans appreciation service honoring Vietnam Veterans, Sutton Ole Time Music Hour featuring Stoney River Bluegrass Band, food, children’s rides and petting zoo, Cumberland River Historic Boat Tours and much more.

For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.