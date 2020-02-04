Granville presents awards to volunteers

(Left to Right) David Denney, Dedicated Cook Award; Carolyn Webster, Whatever it Takes Award; Carla Zolen, Volunteer of the Year Sutton Homestead; Steve Zolen, Creative Scarecrow Festival Award; Brenda Francis, Granville Museum Volunteer of the Year Award; Lisa Huff, Volunteer of the Year Sutton General Store; Brenda, Larry and Teighan Edmondson, Pioneer of the Year Volunteer Award. | Photo submitted

The Granville Museum at Historic Granville recently held its annual Volunteer Awards Banquet. Historic Granville is operated by 209 volunteers who operate Granville Museum, Sutton General Store, Sutton Historic Home, Pioneer Village, Antique Car Museum, Sutton Ole Time Music Bluegrass Dinner Show and Whistle Stop Saloon.

The non-profit 501(c)(3) began in 1999 with the establishment of Granville Museum and has grown over the past 20 years to one of Tennessee’s popular tourism locations. Dedicated volunteers have made this possible as they volunteer once a month.

Historic Granville took on a new direction when Harold & Beverly Sutton visited Granville in May 2000, purchasing the Sutton General Store. Their vision of the store and restoration is the major turning point of Granville. The Suttons then donated the store in 2007 to the Granville Museum with the establishment of the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour and operating store.

The Board of Directors of Granville Museum recently established the Visionary Award, the highest award presented by Granville Museum to honor individuals who have had great vision for Historic Granville. Harold Sutton was given the Visionary Award No. 1.

John and Natasha Deane, who received the Visionary Award No. 2, moved to Granville around 20 years ago and have had a great vision for the town. Their financial support for the Granville Museum, purchase of Sutton Homestead property and their purchase of Granville Marina are a few examples of their vision. Currently they are doing a major expansion of the Wildwood Resort, which is the former Granville Marina. It is set to open later in 2020.

Visionary Award No. 3 was presented to Jeremy Curtis for his vision in the remodeling of Granville Museum and the construction of a kitchen to Sutton General Store. Officials said the Curtis Family has been a great blessing since Brenda become the manager of Historic Granville.

Historic Granville is currently enlisting volunteers for the 2020 season, called “Life in a Small Mayberry Town.” Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Liz Bennett at 615-566-0787, Brenda Curtis at 931-653-4151 or Randall Clemons at 931-653-4544.