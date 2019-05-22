Granville to host Heritage Day

Historic Granville will celebrate its 21st Annual Granville Heritage Day On May 25, featuring the theme “Solid Gold Memories : White Walls and Fender Skirts” as the town celebrates the 1960s during 2019.

The day will begin with an opening celebration at 9 a.m. as the Granville Museum celebrates its 20th anniversary. Special recognition will be given to Webster Farm as the 2019 Granville Century Farm, Advanced Propane as the 2019 Business Sponsor of the year and Jeremy Curtis will be honored as the 2019 Gene Duke Friend of the Museum Award.

At 9:30 a.m., a new barn and historic wagon in Pioneer Village will be dedicated in memory of Bob Pruett. Also at 9:30, the Granville Museum will have a 20th Anniversary Celebration as the Teresa Halfacre Dicus Room is dedicated in her memory.

At 10 a.m., a special ceremony will be done in front of the 1880 Sutton General Store as it is placed on the National Register of Historical Places. The Granville Mercantile will also be honored for its recent restoration by James Kenneth Turner family.

At 11 a.m., the Granville United Methodist Church will have a Memorial Service honoring the memory of anyone who has passed away since

May 26, 2018, who was born or ever lived in the Granville community. A candle will be lit by each family in memory of their loved one with special music and memorial message.

At 12 p.m. Mike Singleton will be honored with the 2019 Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Award.

Heritage Day will feature the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, an Antique Car Show with 58 classes of competition, Antique Tractor and Engine Show, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, children’s rides, petting zoo, ventriloquist, magician, parade, food and more.

The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Dinner Show featuring Tom Brantley and Missionary Ridge will be at 5 and 6:30 p.m.