GRASSMEYER, Lynn Marie Basler

Lynn was born on January 26, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wis. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 28, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lynn graduated High School from the Asuncion Christian Academy in Paraguay where her parents served as missionaries. After high school Lynn attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A in Mass Communications and Radio Broadcasting, Lynn also held a degree in Advanced Studies from the Moody Bible Institute.

After college, Lynn started her career as a radio announcer with the University of Wisconsin radio sta-tion in Milwaukee. She then moved to Chicago for a position as a radio producer and announcer with the Moody Broadcasting Network.

Lynn loved to travel and spent a year teaching kindergarten at the Lincoln School in Guadalajara, Mexi-co. She maintained lifelong friendships with several of these students. Upon returning to the states, Lynn made the move to Nashville in the late 90s where she secured her real estate license. The high-light of her career was selling townhouses that her husband Bryan built in the Marketplace develop-ment.

Lynn’s passion was bringing love and peace to those who suffered injustice and oppression. She was involved in fundraisers, events, and rallies promoting peace throughout the world. Lynn’s work includ-ed empowering both young and old in Rwanda, Ethiopia, Paraguay, and Palestine by spreading hope to those who needed it the most – including struggling families, divided communities, orphans, widows, and prisoners. Lynn was also involved in Amnesty International, the United Nations, and Moms De-mand Action. She lent her voice and unique perspective to the conflicts that plague our world.

Lynn made friends wherever she went and maintained many of these friendships throughout her life. She was loved by her family and many friends who were a constant source of help and inspiration. This outpouring of love was especially evident this past year through the numerous cards, food, flowers, gift cards, messages, and phone calls received.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bryan Grassmeyer; her mother, Libby Basler of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers Brennan (Heather) of Mesa, Ariz. and Michael (Melissa) of Ludington, Mich.; sons Nathan, Kyle and Ryan; grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her fa-ther, Richard Basler.

The funeral was Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at the beautiful Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral in Down-town Nashville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice or to the Christ Church Cathedral.

Lynn will always be remembered as a champion of the underdog, a fighter for peace, justice, and hu-manity. She was so full of life and light – her spirit is an inspiration to us all showing us that we can come together and love each other no matter what the nationality, social status, race, or religion.

