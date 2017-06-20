Graves, Bertha Virginia Jones

Bertha Virginia Jones Graves, age 97, of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 15, 2017. Mrs. Graves was born February 1, 1920 to the late, Joseph and Ann Brown Gidcomb Jones. Her family moved to Mt. Juliet from Sawdust, a small community in Maury County, when she was 14 years old. She was proud of Mt. Juliet where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1938 where she was a member of Mt. Juliet High Girls’ Basketball Team and was selected to the All-County High School Team that year. She was also selected as Miss Mt. Juliet High for 1938. She met and married her husband of 61 years, Elmer Graves while attending high school there also. She was always proud of these accomplishments. She worked and retired from AVCO after 29 years of service. She was a longtime member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She was an avid quilter, making numerous quilts in her life. She was famous for her pillow quilts. She made over 300 that she gave to people. She had a list of every person she made one for. She will be remembered for her quilting and for being a good Christian woman.

She was preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Elmer Graves; son, Joe Graves; parents, Joseph and Ann Brown Gidcomb Jones; brothers, Beale Jones, Frank Jones and Albert Jones; sisters, Elizabeth Fly and Margaret Wright; daughters-in-law, Juanita Peercy Graves and Gayle Mitchell Graves. She is survived by sons, Allen (Barbara) Graves and Larry Graves; sister, Jane Poindexter; granddaughters, Lesa Hughes and Debbie (Ricky) Tignor; grandson, Jody (Gayla) Graves, Bryan (Angie) Graves, Tim (Sherry) Graves, Greg (Teri) Graves and Mike (Sharon) Graves; great-grandchildren, Conner and Braden Hughes, Jesse and Blake Tignor, Amanda (Kassie) Briley, Amber Graves, Brianna Graves, Buddy (Cyndy) Escue, Chrissy (Brad) Bruce, Lindsey (CJ) Dorris, Brittney and Daniel Graves, and Dalton and Wyatt Graves; great-great-grandchildren, Kody and Kolton Briley, Taylor and Bo Escue, Brooks, Blakely and Braelynn Bruce and Sawyer Dorris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Center Chapel Church of Christ with Bro. Darrell Duncan and Bro. David Lee officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Tim, Greg, Mike, Jody, and Bryan Graves and Ricky Tignor serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Elders and Deacons of Center Chapel Church of Christ, Herman and Martha Coleman, Bobby and Donna Patton, Danny and Pat McGuire, Jim and Lisa Tomlin, John and Jan Hiter, Karen Thompson, Sudie Hillis, Jerry Mires, John Burkeen, Rick Sloan, Don Jackson, Pat Johnson Dixon, Tony, Michelle, Michael and Nick Mercante, Leta Wigington, Joe and Virginia Mitchum, Jeff and Debbie Silverman, A. J. Ward, and very special friend and caregiver, Florence Fulgham. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 18, from 2-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Monday, June 19, from 12-1 p.m. at Center Chapel Church of Christ.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.