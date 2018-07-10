News Ticker

Graves, Hilton Morris

July 10, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Hilton Morris Graves, age 94 died July 2, 2018. Mr. Graves was a member of the Methodist faith and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the son of the late Hubbard Royal Graves and Margaret Supernois Noll. Mr. Graves was also preceded in death by his wife, Esther Goodner Graves and his brothers, Chester Royal Graves and Theodore Kingman Graves.

He is survived by: Sons – Larry (Carolyn) Graves and Richard Graves; Daughter – Janet (Hugh) Kelly; Half-sister – Kathleen Graves Walsh; Grandchildren – Heather M. (John) Shurm, Holly M. Graves, Paul Allen (Alicia) Kelly, Amanda (Sean) Larson and Stephanie Graves; Great-grandchildren – Hilton Douglas Shurm, Harper Sydney Shurm, Nicholas Dean Turochy, Madelyn Kelly, Luke Kelly, Miles Kelly and Payton Larson.

Funeral services were conducted July 10 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and entombment followed at Hermitage Mausoleum.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.